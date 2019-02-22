Catherine J. Emerick, 89, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday peacefully at Schuylkill Center.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Christine Emerick, Orwigsburg; grandson, Richard.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 22, 2019