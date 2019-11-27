|
Catherine K. "Colleen" Jankaitis, 91, of Gilberton, passed away peacefully Monday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her loving children by her side.
Born in Gilberton, she was a daughter of the late James and Mary Barry Kelly. She had been employed as a sewing machine operator in the local garment industry.
Catherine was a graduate of the former Gilberton High School. She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary for Continental Hose Company No. 3, Gilberton.
She was proud of her Irish heritage and was an avid Penn State football fan.
Catherine was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonsis, in 1978, and by her brothers, James and Patrick Kelly.
Catherine is survived by two sons, Eugene "Gene" and his wife, Rosalie Jankaitis, of Frackville, and Alan and his wife, Deborah Jankaitis, of Mount Laurel, N.J.; her daughter, Dr. Mary Catherine, wife of Ronald Scheeler, of Boalsburg; her four grandchildren, Laura ( James ) Jordan, Ryan Scheeler, Michael (Ashley) Jankaitis and Matthew (Brittany) Jankaitis; four great-grandchildren, Eloise and Maya Jordan, Carson and Wren Jankaitis; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Frackville, with Father Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Louis Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019