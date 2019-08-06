|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother on Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. She will now be with her devoted and caring husband, Andrew, who she was married to for 63 years upon his death in 2003.
Catherine was born April 10, 1924, in Mahanoy City, to Catherine and Michael Prokop. Catherine and her husband had been residents of Enfield since 1960, after the retirement of her husband from the Air Force at Westover AFB. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Martha Church.
In addition to her husband, Catherine was predeceased by three brothers, Steve, John and Paul Prokop; three sisters, Matilda Kalyan and her husband, George, Mary Toth and an infant sister, Anna.
Catherine is survived by her two daughters, Catherine K. Zepka and her husband, Joseph J., of Springfield, Mass., and Nancy J. Kalyan, of Enfield; two grandchildren, Joseph J. Zepka Jr., of Springfield, Mass., and Theresa Z. McGann and her husband, Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Amanda and Devin McGann, of West Springfield; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, N. Morris St., Saint Clair. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Mahanoy City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield, CT 06082. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 6, 2019