Catherine L. Bolton, 88, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, March 2, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Catherine was born May 4, 1930, a daughter of the late Oscar and Lillie Christ Bolton.
She was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregation Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Catherine was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1948. She went on to study nursing at Jefferson School of Nursing, Philadelphia, graduating in 1951.
She was employed as a nurse at the office of Dr. Herbert Rubright Sr., where she worked until retirement.
In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by siblings, Margaret Bolton, June Bolton, Therald Bolton and Charlotte Stiles.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To extend online condolence, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2019