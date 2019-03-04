Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine L. Bolton. View Sign





Catherine was born May 4, 1930, a daughter of the late Oscar and Lillie Christ Bolton.



She was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregation Church, Schuylkill Haven.



Catherine was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1948. She went on to study nursing at Jefferson School of Nursing, Philadelphia, graduating in 1951.



She was employed as a nurse at the office of Dr. Herbert Rubright Sr., where she worked until retirement.



In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by siblings, Margaret Bolton, June Bolton, Therald Bolton and Charlotte Stiles.



She is survived by nieces and nephews.



