Catherine L. LaBore, 97, of Tower City, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Tower City, Dec. 7, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Ethel M. Schreiner Soliday.
Catherine was retired seamstress from the garment industry.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reinerton.
Catherine enjoyed reading and watching TV, especially sports.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles LaBore; her daughter, Yvonne Hoffman; three sisters, Helen Wolfgang, Faye Hand and Betty Wise; one brother, Jacob Soliday.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Charles Hoffman, Tower City; three grandsons, Michael Hoffman (Bobbi), Allentown, Steven Hoffman, Tower City, and Brian Hoffman (Regina), South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Taylor, Emily, Shawn and Katherine; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial donations can be made to her church, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1931 Wiconisco St., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
