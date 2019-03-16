Catherine M. Schaeffer, 82, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, May 19, 1936, she was a daughter of the late James and Martha Evans.
Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pottsville. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert A. Schaeffer; her siblings, James and Charles Evans and Margaret Hendershot and Ruth Davenport.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Claude H. Schaeffer Sr., and their daughters, Bonnie Vesay, wife of Jack, of Pine Grove, and Michelle Moraski, wife of Kenneth, of Fort Mill, S.C., and son, Claude H. Schaeffer Jr., husband to Krista, of Pottsville. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
