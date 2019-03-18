Catherine M. Schaeffer, 92, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away on Saturday, March 16, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born on Oct. 5, 1926, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Marion Hammer Thompson.
Catherine was a graduate of Pottsville High School. She loved her family and enjoyed playing cards.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Cletus Searle; a son, Richard Searle; a granddaughter, Alicia Marie Gurski; nine brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her husband, Claude J. "Firp" Schaeffer; two daughters, Donna Searle-Rittle of Lebanon and Robin Gurski of Pine Grove; three sons, David Searle and Mark Searle, both of Tremont, and Glen Searle of Pine Grove; seven grandchildren, Jay C. Searle, Justine Wagner, Heather Searle, Nichole Wolfe, Ryan Searle, Catherine J. Gurski and Kimberly White; five great-grandchildren; two disters, Betty Ryndock and Ruth Livingston.
Funeral dervices will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with SALM John Zieg-ler officiating. There will be a viewing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funearl home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the for Schuylkill County, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2019