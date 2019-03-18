Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine M. Schaeffer. View Sign





Born on Oct. 5, 1926, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Marion Hammer Thompson.



Catherine was a graduate of Pottsville High School. She loved her family and enjoyed playing cards.



Preceding her in death were her first husband, Cletus Searle; a son, Richard Searle; a granddaughter, Alicia Marie Gurski; nine brothers and sisters.



Surviving are her husband, Claude J. "Firp" Schaeffer; two daughters, Donna Searle-Rittle of Lebanon and Robin Gurski of Pine Grove; three sons, David Searle and Mark Searle, both of Tremont, and Glen Searle of Pine Grove; seven grandchildren, Jay C. Searle, Justine Wagner, Heather Searle, Nichole Wolfe, Ryan Searle, Catherine J. Gurski and Kimberly White; five great-grandchildren; two disters, Betty Ryndock and Ruth Livingston.



Funeral dervices will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with SALM John Zieg-ler officiating. There will be a viewing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funearl home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the for Schuylkill County, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Catherine M. Schaeffer, 92, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away on Saturday, March 16, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.Born on Oct. 5, 1926, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Marion Hammer Thompson.Catherine was a graduate of Pottsville High School. She loved her family and enjoyed playing cards.Preceding her in death were her first husband, Cletus Searle; a son, Richard Searle; a granddaughter, Alicia Marie Gurski; nine brothers and sisters.Surviving are her husband, Claude J. "Firp" Schaeffer; two daughters, Donna Searle-Rittle of Lebanon and Robin Gurski of Pine Grove; three sons, David Searle and Mark Searle, both of Tremont, and Glen Searle of Pine Grove; seven grandchildren, Jay C. Searle, Justine Wagner, Heather Searle, Nichole Wolfe, Ryan Searle, Catherine J. Gurski and Kimberly White; five great-grandchildren; two disters, Betty Ryndock and Ruth Livingston.Funeral dervices will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with SALM John Zieg-ler officiating. There will be a viewing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funearl home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the for Schuylkill County, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.