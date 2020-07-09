|
|
Catherine Oakes, 83, formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away Tuesday morning at her daughter's home in Hegins.
A daughter of the late Charles and Dele (Dunleavy) Donahue, she graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1954 and Fritzgerald Mercy Hospital Nursing School, Philadelphia. She was previously employed at Coaldale State Hospital and Mahanoy City Nurses Association.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Donald J. Oakes Sr., (1993); her daughter, Patricia Freiler (2015); a brother, Joseph.
Surviving are a daughter, Catherine Vaul and her husband, Chris, of West Chester; a son, Donald and wife, Crystal, of Williamington, N.C.; a daughter, Mary and husband, Duane, of Hegins; a son-in-law, Jerry Freiler; seven grandchildren, Marissa (Tyler), Kyle, Jacob, Meghan, Morgan, Jaylin and Daniel.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at James P. Haughney Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in St. Canicus Cemetery. COVID-19 requirements will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Family Medical Hospice Care. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Thurick and Family Medical Hospice for all the care through the years. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020