Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Catherine Oliver Baker

Catherine Oliver Baker Obituary
Catherine Oliver Baker, 69, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence.

Born Feb. 13, 1951, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Emily Oliver.

She was raised in the Catholic faith.

Catherine loved animals and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her stepson, Donald Baker Jr.; former husband, Donald Baker Sr.; her friend of 40 years, Elizabeth, wife of Joseph Zinavage.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2020
