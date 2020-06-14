|
|
Catherine Oliver Baker, 69, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence.
Born Feb. 13, 1951, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Emily Oliver.
She was raised in the Catholic faith.
Catherine loved animals and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her stepson, Donald Baker Jr.; former husband, Donald Baker Sr.; her friend of 40 years, Elizabeth, wife of Joseph Zinavage.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Baker family.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2020