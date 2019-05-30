Catherine R. "Kay" Kriner, 88, of Orwigsburg, died Tuesday, May 28, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.



Catherine was born in Indiana, on Sept. 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Larue McAndrew Carley and Fred Carley.



She was the widow of Richard P. Kriner Sr. They married in 1951. She is also survived by her life partner, Raymond Heiser.



She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Orwigsburg. She was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for Matz Electric in Orwigsburg, retiring in 1976.



Kay was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Michelle Kunkle; and brothers, Robert, Joseph and Richard Carley.



Catherine is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Kunkle, companion of Gerald Henn, of New Ringgold; a son, Richard P. Kriner Jr. and his wife, Terri, of Orwigsburg; sister, Patricia Wright, of Connecticut; grandsons, Jason Kunkle, husband of Amy, Matthew Kunkle, companion of Elizabeth Hartzell, and Andrew Kriner, husband of Shannon. There are two great-grandsons, Mace and Jacob Kunkle.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. June 3 at the Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home Inc., Orwigsburg, with Pastor Steward Warner officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park Inc., Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kay's name to Salem United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 113 South Liberty Street, Orwigsburg, PA 17961 or Hillside SPCA Inc., P. O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary