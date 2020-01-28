Home

Catherine Schu Obituary
Catherine Schu, 100, of Haymarket, Va., former Ashland resident, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, in Virginia.

Born March 8, 1919, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late James and Mary Spahn Devine.

She completed her elementary education at the former St. Joseph's Parochial School, Ashland. Catherine was employed in the garment industry in Ashland until her retirement, and was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland.

Preceding her in death were brothers, James, Robert and Wilfred Devine.

Survivors are daughter, Kathleen, wife of Kyle Howell, Haymarket, Va.; grandson, Brian Schneider and his wife, Cynthia, Dumfries, Va.; granddaughter, Amy, wife of Clay Bergstrom, Charlotte, N.C.; great-granddaughters, Rachael and Megan Schneider, and Emily and Ella Bergstrom.

A private graveside funeral service will be held in New St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
