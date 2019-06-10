Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine T. Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine T. Parker Obituary
Catherine T. Parker, 56, of Saint Clair, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, June 16, 1962, she was a daughter of Joseph J. and Rose Lukach Brehony, of Pottsville.

Cathy graduated in 1980 from Pottsville High School and was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

Surviving are a sister, Rose Doorly and her husband, Thomas, of Pottsville; niece, Alison Williams and her husband, Shaun, of Pottsville; two great-nephews, Coby and Brody; aunts and uncles.

Prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. Friends may call from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now