Catherine T. Parker, 56, of Saint Clair, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, June 16, 1962, she was a daughter of Joseph J. and Rose Lukach Brehony, of Pottsville.
Cathy graduated in 1980 from Pottsville High School and was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
Surviving are a sister, Rose Doorly and her husband, Thomas, of Pottsville; niece, Alison Williams and her husband, Shaun, of Pottsville; two great-nephews, Coby and Brody; aunts and uncles.
Prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. Friends may call from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2019