Catherine V. Boran, RN, 62, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, at home with her husband and family at her side after a six-year battle with breast cancer.
She was born Aug. 22, 1957, in Philadelphia, a daughter of Mary Clinton Kling, of Flourtown, and the late Theodore Kling, Esq.
She grew up in Flourtown and spent summers on Cape Cod in Osterville, Mass.
She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph's Academy and Gwynedd Mercy College, with a degree in nursing. After graduation, she worked as a psychiatric nurse at Eugenia Hospital, a private mental hospital in Montgomery County.
She was married Oct. 18, 1980, at St. Genevieve Church, Flourtown, to Dr. Robert P. Boran Jr.
After moving to Schuylkill County, she worked as an orthopedic nurse in her husband's practice, stopping only to start a family.
She was a member of Union League of Philadelphia, the spousal Auxiliary to Board of Directors of the Eastern Orthopedic Association, a spousal member of Pennsylvania Society, Schuylkill Country Club and Schuylkill Medical Society Auxiliary, where she worked closely with Mrs. Marian Cooper on the friendship committee to the psychiatric unit of Pottsville Hospital.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Dr. Robert P. Boran Jr.; daughters, Katie Dugal and her husband, Neil, Ellen and Molly Boran; brothers, Ted, Neil and Bernard; a sister, Jacqueline; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, with Monsignor William F. Glosser as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday. Memorial donations can be made to St. Stephen Memorial Fund, C/O 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, or Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 125 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19107. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Port Carbon. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Catherine's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
