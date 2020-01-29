|
Catherine "Kitty" Weber peacefully passed into the field of memories, reunited with her husband at the age of 87.
Born in Lost Creek, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Olanich) Kowalick. She worked as a waitress at Mansion Hotel, Mahanoy City, where she met her husband, Jim.
She was a homemaker for many years but was never idle. Devoted to her family, church and community, she coached Lassie League, was a Girl Scout leader, member of Catholic Daughters of America and never missed any event involving her children. Her car was always filled with her kids and their friends, driving them to the Lakewood pool, Heisler's, Knoebels and various sporting events. When her children were old enough, she worked in the Marian High School cafeteria, where she eventually became the head cook. She was well known as the Bleenie Lady, making the batter for the church bazaars and Marian's summer picnic. She enjoyed traveling and saw many sites in Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and Las Vegas. She was an avid Duke basketball and Notre Dame football fan. She was an enthusiastic bingo and casino player.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Helen Ann Roadarmel and her husband, Robert, of Virginia, James Weber and his companion, Carole Williamson, of Delano, Patricia Weber, of Delano, Michael Weber and his wife, Tanya, of Williamsport, and John Weber and his wife, Deb, of Danville; her grandchildren, Sarah, Jake and Michael. She is also survived by brothers, John Kowalick and his wife, Peg, of Frackville, Thomas Kowalick and his wife, Loretta, of Florida, and Cyril Kowalick, of Catawissa; sisters, Dolores Byrnarsky, of Ephrata, Bernice Siptroth and her husband, Mike, of Maryland, Mary Pancher and her husband, Joe, of Girardville, and Pauline Onuschak and her husband, Tim, of Shenandoah Heights; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Richard's Church, Barnesville. Interment will follow in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and again beginning at 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tamaqua Adult Day Care, 801 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
