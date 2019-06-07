Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:15 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,
Enter the National Cemetery grounds from the main entrance on Fisher Avenue (NOT Indiantown Gap Road)
East Hanover Township, PA
View Map
Catherine Wyslutsky Obituary
Catherine Wyslutsky, 98, of the Greenfield Section of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away on Sunday, May 19, at the Gardens at York Terrace.

Born in Mount Pleasant, Foster Township, she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Fanny Hyrisko Tronosky. She was a graduate of Cass Township High School.

Catherine was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Minersville.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Wyslutsky, in 1993; a sister, Helen Tronosky, in 2016.

Surviving are two siblings, Annie Kulchinsky, Philadelphia, and Peter Tronosky, New Jersey; nieces and nephews, including Barbara "Bonnie" Breslin, Camp Hill, and David Breslin, Mar Lin.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com for directions to the cemetery.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 7, 2019
