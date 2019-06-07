|
Catherine Wyslutsky, 98, of the Greenfield Section of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away on Sunday, May 19, at the Gardens at York Terrace.
Born in Mount Pleasant, Foster Township, she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Fanny Hyrisko Tronosky. She was a graduate of Cass Township High School.
Catherine was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Minersville.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Wyslutsky, in 1993; a sister, Helen Tronosky, in 2016.
Surviving are two siblings, Annie Kulchinsky, Philadelphia, and Peter Tronosky, New Jersey; nieces and nephews, including Barbara "Bonnie" Breslin, Camp Hill, and David Breslin, Mar Lin.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com for directions to the cemetery.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 7, 2019