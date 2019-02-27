Cathryn Hare, 62, of Lavelle, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home.
Born in Meadville, April 18, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Gregory and Eleanor Hamilton Kidwell and stepfather, the late Clarence Kiter Jr.
Cathryn graduated from Cochranton High School in 1974 and Slippery Rock University in 1978. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and was a self-employed seamstress for 10 years. She then worked at Community Services Group, Pottsville, until retirement. She was a loving mother.
She was preceded in death by a sister and brother, Margaret Cherry and Ben Kiter.
Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Jeffrey Hare, of Lavelle; daughter, Abby Hare-Harris, wife of Matthew, of Millville; sister, Elizabeth Kidwell, of Meadville; brother, Glenn Kiter, of Ocala, Fla.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 27, 2019