Cathy A. Lubold, 69, of Williamstown, passed away suddenly Saturday at UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg.
Born in Pottsville, Oct. 15, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Katherine Laudenslager.
Cathy was a 1968 graduate of Williams Valley High School.
She was a dedicated employee for over 35 years with Williams Valley High School cafeteria.
She was a member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, 1985.
She is survived by her brother, Robert C. Laudenslager Jr., Williams-town; her beloved dog, Susie; cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Williamstown United Methodist Church, with Pastor Amanda Bressler. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to her church, 203 East St., Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
