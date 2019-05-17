Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Ann Moss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy Ann Moss, 72, passed away suddenly on May 15.



Cathy was a daughter of Thomas and Louise Steward. She was the widow of George Moss.



She was a Girl and Boy Scouts leader and member of the Mahanoy Area Band Boosters. She taught Sunday school in Grier City, and was a member of Christ UCC in Barnesville. Cathy worked as an LPN for Dr. Dirnberger of Tamaqua, volunteered at Birthright in Frackville, and was a recent member of area senior citizens groups.



She enjoyed traveling, as well as camping with her children and grandchildren, finding new recipes, crafting and helping others.



She was preceded in death by brothers, Robin and Timothy Steward.



Surviving are daughters, Heather Moss, Mahanoy City, and Becky Moss and companion, Dan Kuzma, of Orwigsburg; sons, George and Derek, of Barnesville; grandchildren, Shana, Erin and Noah Noon, and Cole, Autumn and Derek Moss; brothers, Thomas Steward Jr. and John Steward; a sister, Linda Wolfe; and her beloved dog Muffin.



A memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the White Church Cemetary, Rush Township. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Lamar Christ Funeral Home.



