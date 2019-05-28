Cathy Ann Zerbe, 57, of Valley View, passed away Sunday, May 26, at her home surrounded by her family.



Born in Pottsville, June 27, 1961, she was a daughter of Carolyn Bloch Harris, Gordon, and the late Harry Harris.



She was a 1979 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.



Cathy was a supervisor at Thomas James Co., Ashland.



She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved camping, especially in Benezette, Elk County.



Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Carl D. Zerbe; one son, Adam Zerbe (Heather), Valley View, and Lori Zerbe (companion, Brandon Moyer), Valley View; four grandchildren, Lydianna, Brylan and Bryce Zerbe and Brielle Moyer; five brothers, Keith Harris (Cindy), Mollystown, Jerry Harris (Mel), Ashland, Mark Harris (companion, Tracy), Lavelle, Bill Harris (Tammy), Hegins, and Tim Harris, Shamokin; two sisters, Robin Hubler (companion, Joe), Gordon, and Ruthann Imhof (Burce), Erdman; nieces and nephews.



Following Cathy's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations in Cathy's name should be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg PA 17110. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



