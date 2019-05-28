Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Zerbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Ann Zerbe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cathy Ann Zerbe Obituary
Cathy Ann Zerbe, 57, of Valley View, passed away Sunday, May 26, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Pottsville, June 27, 1961, she was a daughter of Carolyn Bloch Harris, Gordon, and the late Harry Harris.

She was a 1979 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.

Cathy was a supervisor at Thomas James Co., Ashland.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved camping, especially in Benezette, Elk County.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Carl D. Zerbe; one son, Adam Zerbe (Heather), Valley View, and Lori Zerbe (companion, Brandon Moyer), Valley View; four grandchildren, Lydianna, Brylan and Bryce Zerbe and Brielle Moyer; five brothers, Keith Harris (Cindy), Mollystown, Jerry Harris (Mel), Ashland, Mark Harris (companion, Tracy), Lavelle, Bill Harris (Tammy), Hegins, and Tim Harris, Shamokin; two sisters, Robin Hubler (companion, Joe), Gordon, and Ruthann Imhof (Burce), Erdman; nieces and nephews.

Following Cathy's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations in Cathy's name should be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg PA 17110. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now