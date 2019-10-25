|
Cecelia T. Whelski, 75, of Pottsville, died Tuesday evening at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Born March 28, 1944, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Catherine G. (Leonard) Whelski.
Cecelia was active in volunteering her time. She would often be seen at the St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen, St. John's Fish Dinners or one of the many activities at First Baptist Church. Even though she was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, she attended First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Paul; her twin sister, Catherine; and a set of twin brothers, who died in infancy.
She is survived by a sister, Susan Killmer, of Pottsville; a brother, John Whelski, of Pottsville; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, including her friend Michelle.
A celebration of Cecelia's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, with the Rev. Russell Hepler officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be privately held on the grounds of St. John the Baptist RC Cemetery, Pottsville. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Whelski family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 25, 2019