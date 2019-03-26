Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chaplain Donald E. Lyons. View Sign





Chaplain Don Lyons, 63, passed away Saturday at his home with his wife and son by his side.Born Aug. 3, 1955, he was a son of Thomas and Dorothy Lyons.Don graduated summa cum laude from Liberty University with a B.S. in religion, an M.A. in marketplace chaplaincy, master's in divinity, and a master's in theology capstone.He was an exalted ruler of the Greenwood, Miss., Elks Lodge 954. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Greenwood, Miss. Don was an EMT for the Auburn Fire and Rescue Company, was a board member of the Municipal Water Authority for Auburn. Don also served as chaplain at many organizations, including volunteer chaplain for Auburn VFW Post 3975, chaplain at Locust Lake State Park, Faith UCC Church, White Church UCC and St. Peter's UCC Church, Barnesville. He was also a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors.Don finished well and will be lovingly remembered by all those who's lives he touched and ministered to. He will be especially missed by his loving wife, Michelle and their son, Jason Lyons; his daughter-in-law, Mandy Lyons; granddaughters, Jerikah M. Lyons and Veronica L. Lyons.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. The family asks that donations in Don's memory be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.