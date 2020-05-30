|
|
Charlene M. Christ, 58, of Port Carbon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Jan. 1, 1962, in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Harvey F. Lymaster Sr. and Margaret (Reigle) Hill and her husband, Alvin, who survives her in Orwigsburg.
Charlene was a graduate of Pine Grove Area High School, Class of 1982. She loved hunting, fishing, bowling and country music.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, James M. Christ, on Nov. 2, 2013.
In addition to her mother, Charlene is survived by a son, Chad Harig, and a daughter, Angelia Christ, both of Pottsville; four grandchildren, Sophia, Robert, Tommy and Savannah; five siblings, Christine (Terry) Pridemore, of Texas, Candi Gerber, Cathy Kreiser (partner, Ronald Knoll), Cindy (Brian) Gerber and Harvey Lymaster Jr., all of Pine Grove; a stepbrother, Gerald Hill, of Stroudsburg; nieces and nephews.
A religious service with CDC guidelines will be held at noon Monday, June 1, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with the Rev. Lorraine Heckman officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing with CDC guidelines from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlene's memory to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2020