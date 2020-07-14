Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Charles A. Beneck Obituary

Charles A. Beneck, 87, of Orwigsburg, passed away Sunday, July 12, at his residence.

Charles was born Feb. 1, 1933, in New Ringgold, a son of the late Susan (Michalka) and Arvel Beneck.

He was the husband of Joyce E. (Shiffert) Beneck; they were married 63 years.

Charlie was a graduate of Tamaqua High School and served in the Army. He was employed at AT&T as an electronic technician during his lifetime. He enjoyed going to Phillies games and collecting coins.

He was predeceased by his son, Charles E. Beneck; siblings, Susan Heath, Anna Gruver, Joseph Beneck and Albert Beneck.

Charles is survived by a daughter, Lori Lego, wife of Joseph, of Mechanicsburg, and granddaughters, Amber Callahan and Chiara Caparella.

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 or .


Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2020
