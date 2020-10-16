Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. "Bucky" Borden Jr.

Charles A. "Bucky" Borden Jr. Obituary

Charles A. "Bucky" Borden Jr., 87, of Lake Wynonah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, at home.

Born July 27, 1933, in Schuylkill Haven, he was a son of the late Charles A. Borden Sr. and Florence (Bowen) Borden.

He was the husband of Florence Katherine (Soult) Borden, whom he married Nov. 24, 1956.

Bucky was a 1951 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean Conflict.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Bucky had been employed as a sheet metal/model maker for GE.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Reynold, Wally, Gail and Lawrence "Toot" Borden.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sandra, wife of James Lempa Jr., and Katherine Marsh. Bucky is also survived by grandchildren, Nicole and Christopher Mundell, husband of Melissa, and Codie Marsh, and great-grandchildren, Carter and Colton Mundell.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made sent to Robert E. Baker Post 38 American Legion, P.O. Box 314, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.

Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
