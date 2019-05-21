Charles A. Calabrese Jr., 87, of Palo Alto, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Silver Creek on June 9, 1931. He was a son of the late Charles Calabrese and Rose Notara Calabrese.
Charles served in the Army in the Korean War and was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon. He was a member of the AS of I, Palo Alto, a member of Citizens Fire Company, Palo Alto, a member of the East End Fire Company, Palo Alto, and he was a member of the American Legion in Middleport. He was retired from NGK Metals in Reading.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. Lombel Calabrese, who passed away in 2014. He is also preceded in death by a son, John C. Calabrese, who passed away in 1992, and by three sisters, Jane Grant, Mary Nazar and Rose Belko; and three brothers, Pete Calabrese, Frank Calabrese and Mike Calabrese.
Charles is survived by a son, James A. Calabrese, husband of Colleen, of Palo Alto; a daughter, Donna M. Calabrese Krammes, wife of Roger, of Cressona; a sister, Joanne Palko, of Middleport; six grandchildren, Christopher, Corri, Cara, Jason, Janelle and Kyle; and two great-grandchildren, Bruce and Cameron; and nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with the Rev. Ronald Minner officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2019