Charles A. Keiser, 80, of Wiconisco, passed Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Born in Wiconisco, Nov. 3, 1939, he was a son of the late Edgar and Mae Siemons Keiser.
Charlie was a 1957 graduate of the former Wiconisco High School.
After 42 years of service, he retired from the former Johnson and Bailey Shoe Factory, Millersburg.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Margaret (Paul) Keiser; one son, Michael Keiser and his wife, Lisa, of Williamstown; two grandchildren, Hannah and Ben Keiser, of Williamstown; one sister, Ethel Welker, of Wiconisco; a nephew, Jack Welker, of Wiconisco.
Following Charlie's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Williamstown Area EMS, P.O. Box 74, Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 19, 2019