Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abel Funeral Services
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Poslosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Poslosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. Poslosky Obituary

Charles A. Poslosky, Sr., 83, devoted husband, father and grandfather, entered into eternal life Aug. 20, 2020. He died at home with Hospice care, a resident of Laveen, Ariz., formerly of Reading and Buck Run.

Charles was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Ashland. He was a son of the late Andrew S. and Anna Elko Poslosky.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Charles was married to Ann Hoysock Poslosky at St. Stanislaus Koska Catholic Church, Minersville. They celebrated 60 years of marriage October 17, 2019.

Charles was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Andrew and Bernard.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Charles A. Poslosky Jr.; daughter, Evelyn Cagnetti; grandson, Nicholas Cagnetti; daughter, Annette and husband, Keith Denham.

Charles graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School and Penn State Berks Campus. He was a draftsman for Aetna Steel and then a draftsman and inventor at Reading Sheet Metal Products. Later, he became a dedicated and award-winning salesman. For 40 years, Charles joined in his wife's Shaklee distributorship as a consultant.

Charles was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Ahwatukee, Ariz.

He was a lifelong sports fan of Philadelphia Phillies, Reading Phillies and Notre Dame football.

Abel's Funeral Home, Phoenix, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-19, Masses will be announced later. A private Catholic burial will be held in Phoenix, Ariz.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -