Charles A. Rumbel, of Hatboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the age of 70.
Charlie was the beloved husband of Sandy Rumbel (nee Tiley), with whom he had shared over 44 years of marriage.
Born in Shenandoah Heights, he was a son of the late Charles E. and Elsie (nee Trexler) Rumbel.
Charlie was a 1966 graduate of Ringtown High School, which was the last class of RHS. After graduation, he joined the Air Force, proudly serving during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he worked for over 30 years in the telecommunications industry. Charlie was a longtime active member of Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees.
In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his three daughters, Mandy Pugliese (Nick), Elizabeth Rumbel (Oscar Perez) and Kim Costello (Jonathan); four grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Declan and Charlie; siblings, Catherine Shoup (Roger), Esther Mastauskas (Rodney) and John Rumbel (Michelle); nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and again from 11 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W Main St., Ringtown, PA 17967. His interment will immediately follow in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ringtown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 200 S. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040 or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home web address, www.schneiderfuneralhome.net.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2019