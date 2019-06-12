Charles A. "Chucky" Welna, 32, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday evening at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Shenandoah, June 19, 1986, he was a son of Charles J. Welna, of Shenandoah, with whom he resided, and Valerie Besparis Reinmiller and her husband, David, of Shenandoah.



He was a 2004 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.



Chucky had a great passion for bodybuilding and weightlifting.



Surviving, in addition to his father, mother and stepfather, are one son, Cole Welna; one daughter; three brothers, Christopher Welna, Gerald McCabe and Eric Welna; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Religious services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations to help defray funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated by the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



