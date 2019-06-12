Home

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
Charles A. "Chucky" Welna

Charles A. "Chucky" Welna Obituary
Charles A. "Chucky" Welna, 32, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday evening at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Shenandoah, June 19, 1986, he was a son of Charles J. Welna, of Shenandoah, with whom he resided, and Valerie Besparis Reinmiller and her husband, David, of Shenandoah.

He was a 2004 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.

Chucky had a great passion for bodybuilding and weightlifting.

Surviving, in addition to his father, mother and stepfather, are one son, Cole Welna; one daughter; three brothers, Christopher Welna, Gerald McCabe and Eric Welna; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Religious services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations to help defray funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated by the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2019
