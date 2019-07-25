Charles Albert "Junior" Schaeffer, 83, of Klingerstown, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.



Junior was born in Butler Township, on March 14, 1936, a son of the late Edna Haas and Charles Schaeffer.



He graduated from the Hegins Township High School and worked as a farmer for 58 years at Schaeffer Farms.



He served as the FFA president during high school and was proud to have won the State Tractor Driving and Plowing Contests.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing, going to camp and riding his four-wheeler.



He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Pitman.



He was preceded in death by three sisters, Martha A. Deitrich, Ethel Mae Furman and Irene K. Snyder.



Junior is survived by two sons, Jeffrey, husband of Deb Schaeffer, and Richard, husband of Mary Schaeffer, all of Klingerstown; four grandchildren, Shanelle and Machelle, Chase and Kolt; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Hailee, Sophie and Brayden.



Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, Main Road, Pitman, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Swanson officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Klingerstown. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 25, 2019