Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
Main Road
Pitman, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
Main Road
Pitman, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Albert "Junior" Schaeffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Albert "Junior" Schaeffer Obituary
Charles Albert "Junior" Schaeffer, 83, of Klingerstown, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Junior was born in Butler Township, on March 14, 1936, a son of the late Edna Haas and Charles Schaeffer.

He graduated from the Hegins Township High School and worked as a farmer for 58 years at Schaeffer Farms.

He served as the FFA president during high school and was proud to have won the State Tractor Driving and Plowing Contests.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, going to camp and riding his four-wheeler.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Pitman.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Martha A. Deitrich, Ethel Mae Furman and Irene K. Snyder.

Junior is survived by two sons, Jeffrey, husband of Deb Schaeffer, and Richard, husband of Mary Schaeffer, all of Klingerstown; four grandchildren, Shanelle and Machelle, Chase and Kolt; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Hailee, Sophie and Brayden.

Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, Main Road, Pitman, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Swanson officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Klingerstown. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now