Charles D. Brayford, 83, formerly of Frackville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Schuylkill Center Nursing Home, Pottsville.
Born Jan. 4, 1937, in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Charles and Salome (Griffiths) Brayford.
Charles was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School. He then matriculated to East Stroudsburg University, where he played and was captain of the football team. He finished his education at Shippensburg University, earning his master's degree. He devoted his professional life to education, teaching in Baltimore County, Ashland High School and North Schuylkill High School, where he taught physical education and television production.
An avid reader and photographer, Charles will be remembered fondly by his children for his many hobbies and dedication to his community. He was a member of the Mahanoy City Masonic Lodge 357, served Frackville Borough as mayor, coached football and wrestling and taught countless children how to swim at the Frackville Pool. His favorite thing to do, however, was walking dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Brayford, and his sister, Nancy (Brayford) O'Brien.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Nancy Anne (Hreshko) Brayford; three daughters, Amy Brayford and her husband, Fran Shukausky, of Berwick, Christine Kostura and her husband, Ken, of Christiansburg, Va., and Colleen Krupo and her husband, Tom, of Primrose; two sons, Nicholas Brayford and his wife, Angie, of Butler Township, Knute Brayford and his wife, Denise, of Frackville; brother, William Brayford; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Burial will be in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Butler Township. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2020