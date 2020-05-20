|
Charles D. "Birdie" Keefer Sr., 85, of Birds Hill Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.
Born July 12, 1934, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Charles and Sarah Barr Keefer.
He was a 1952 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
He was in the Navy, serving during the Korean War.
Charles was a maintenance worker and electrician at Guilford Mills from 1952 until 1997.
He was past president and lifetime member of North End Fire Company, manager of the North End Fire Company Softball team, past president of Little Dutchman Midget Football, member of Never Inn Hunting Club and Pine Grove Jaycees. He was instrumental in bringing Kauffman's Bar-B-Que chicken to the area for fundraising and making subs for fundraisers.
He was a die-hard Phillies and Eagles fan.
Charles was never one to mince his words. He told you what was on his mind. He truly loved his granddaughters and great-grandsons. He will be missed by many who had the opportunity to know him.
Preceding him in death were a daughter, Marie; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Jessica Keefer; a brother, Ralph "Ronnie" Keefer; a sister, Dorothy Bretz.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Bessie Ney Keefer; a daughter, Tina Keefer, of Pine Grove; two sons, Charles Jr. and wife, Deb Keefer, of Pine Grove, and Brian Keefer and companion, Karen Leymeister, of Schuylkill Haven; five granddaughters, Renee and husband, Matthew Huff, Katie Keefer, both of Pine Grove, Jena and husband, Craig Tarson, of Frackville, Alyson and Liz Tooher, of Philadelphia; seven great-grandsons, Osric Smith, Dryden, Caius and Gideon Huff, Eli Keefer, Alek Davis, Maddox Tarson; a brother, Robert Keefer, of Parker, Colo.; nieces and nephews.
All services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either St. Peter's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, or Pinegrove Historical Society, specify for the Stanhope School, P.O. Box 65, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
