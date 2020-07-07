|
|
|
Charles D. "Birdie" Keefer Sr., 85, of Birds Hill Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the parking lot of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a drive-thru visitation from noon until 1 p.m. in the parking lot. Friends and relatives may stay in their cars or bring chairs to sit outside their cars for the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2020