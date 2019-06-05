Charles D. "Dougie" Snowell Jr., 71, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Pottsville, Aug. 26, 1947, he was a son of Elizabeth Allen and the late Charles D. Snowell Sr.



He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.



Charles proudly served his country in the Army. He was a member of Pottsville AMVETS.



He was a UKE truck driver at Lehigh Coal Co.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Roy, and sister, Joan Ann.



Charles is survived by his sons, Charles D. Snowell III, husband of Elizabeth, of Palo Alto, Rodney Snowell, husband of Heather, of Mar Lin; his wife, Christine E. Starr Snowell, to whom he was married 38 years; two daughters, Janelle Starr, fiancee of Kevin Morris, of Pottsville, Amber Dino, wife of Thomas, of Cressona; son, Brandon Starr, of Pottsville; sisters, Doris Anderson, Gail Muhammad, Rose, Darlene and Jennifer Snowell; brothers, Aaron, Don and Jeffrey Snowell; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Church, 1168 Centre Turnpike (Route 61), Orwigsburg. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.



