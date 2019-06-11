|
Charles D. "Charlie" Strouse III, 27, born Aug. 12, 1991, in Lehighton, passed away in Tamaqua on Thursday.
He was a son of Maria Gibas Strouse, Port Carbon, and the late Charles D. Strouse Jr.
Charlie attended Pottsville Area High School and graduated from Tamaqua Area High School in 2009. He then attended Lehigh Carbon Community College.
In addition to his mother, Maria Gibas Strouse, Port Carbon, he is survived by brothers, Cullen Strouse, Port Carbon, and Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua.
Prayer services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
