Charles E. Becker Jr., 70, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



He was born Dec. 22, 1948, in Pottsville, a son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Elizabeth Seymour Becker.



He was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, where he was also assistant football coach for 40 years.



He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.



He was employed by Van Heusen.



Charlie was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, American Legion, Catholic War Veterans Post 1051, Walter Griffiths AMVETS Post 180, Goodwill Fire Company No. 4, Pottsville, and was a social member of America Hose Fire Company, Pottsville.



Surviving are a close friend, Linda Mosolino, Pottsville, and cousins.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment with military honors will be at St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences for Charlie by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.



