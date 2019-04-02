Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. "Chuck" Bobinis III. View Sign

Charles E. "Chuck" Bobinis III, 64, of Pittsburgh, died peacefully at home Dec. 3, 2018.



He was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Pottsville.



He was a 1972 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, a graduate of Lafayette College, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. In 1979, he earned his Law Degree from the University of Pittsburgh.



During his college years, Chuck worked at Yuengling Brewery.



He was hired by the Bernstein Law Firm where he was employed for 31 years, with an expertise in bankruptcy and commercial law. In 2011, he became a sole practitioner, licensed in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, and earned the recognition as a Super Lawyer in Pa.



Chuck was an active member of St. Anne Parish, Castle Shannon and served as an usher and Men's Club volunteer. He was a historian and a member of the Mount Lebanon Sportsman Club as he enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter. More than his career and other pursuits, he valued his family and loved them above all else.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 44 years, Debbie Bergan Bobinis; two loving daughters, Jessica Stoll and her husband, Matthias Stoll, Germany, and Andrea Bobinis and her boyfriend, Jake Abbondanza, Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Ella and Henry Stoll; two sisters, Beth Moyer and her husband, Dennis, and Geraldine Bobinis; brother-in-law, Bill Bergan and his wife, Beverly.



Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. Interment will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Local arrangements are under the care of James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Chuck's family by signing the guest book at



Sign the guest book at

Charles E. "Chuck" Bobinis III, 64, of Pittsburgh, died peacefully at home Dec. 3, 2018.He was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Pottsville.He was a 1972 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, a graduate of Lafayette College, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. In 1979, he earned his Law Degree from the University of Pittsburgh.During his college years, Chuck worked at Yuengling Brewery.He was hired by the Bernstein Law Firm where he was employed for 31 years, with an expertise in bankruptcy and commercial law. In 2011, he became a sole practitioner, licensed in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, and earned the recognition as a Super Lawyer in Pa.Chuck was an active member of St. Anne Parish, Castle Shannon and served as an usher and Men's Club volunteer. He was a historian and a member of the Mount Lebanon Sportsman Club as he enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter. More than his career and other pursuits, he valued his family and loved them above all else.Surviving are his beloved wife of 44 years, Debbie Bergan Bobinis; two loving daughters, Jessica Stoll and her husband, Matthias Stoll, Germany, and Andrea Bobinis and her boyfriend, Jake Abbondanza, Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Ella and Henry Stoll; two sisters, Beth Moyer and her husband, Dennis, and Geraldine Bobinis; brother-in-law, Bill Bergan and his wife, Beverly.Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. Interment will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Local arrangements are under the care of James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Chuck's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville

1112 West Market Street

Pottsville , PA 17901

570-622-1403 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close