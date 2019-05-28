Charles E. Holley, 88, of Seltzer, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his long-time companion Rosemary's home in Pottsville.



Born in Minersville, Jan. 11, 1931, he was a son of the late John "Jack" and Mary Pekarik Holley.



Charlie was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1948. He first worked for Metropolitan Mirror in Frackville and then in maintenance for the Pottsville Area School District. He served in the Army on the Germany-Russia border from 1951 until 1954.



Charlie was a member of the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, a member of Minersville American Legion and Seltzer Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved raising pigeons.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Jean M. Pilkus Holley, on March 7, 1998; a son, Charles J. Holley; a sister, Barbara Pilkus; a great-grandson, Corbin Kairitis.



Charlie is survived by a son, John "Jeff" Holley and his wife, Kathy, Mill Creek; a daughter, Denise Frantz and Mike Frantz, Pottsville; 12 grandchildren, Brooke Rosenberger, his devoted caregiver, Theresa, Jarrod, Catherine, Hollyann, Ariel, Mary, Bryant, Charles, Caitlyn, Breanna and Jason; 19 great-grandchildren; loving companion, Rosemary Cairns, Pottsville; two brothers, David Holley, Schuylkill Haven, and Greg Holley, Harrisburg; a sister, Valerie Starrett, Delaware; fur baby, Maggie; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Friday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Interment with military honors will be in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville PA 17901, or , 16 N. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954, or , Wilkes-Barre PA Office, 65 E. Elizabeth Ave., Suite 502, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.



