Charles F. "Charlie" Gownley, 72, of Mahanoy Plane, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at his residence with his family at his side.



Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Francis and Joan Collins Gownley.



He had been last employed by Reading Anthracite until his retirement.



He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, life member of the Frackville American Legion Post 398 and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Jack Kehoe Division 1, Girardville.



Charlie was a 1964 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and served in the Army during the



A true family man, there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Charlie was well known for his Irish wit, always ready with a joke or a story. He always greeted everyone with his big smile and a witty gesture.



He was preceded in death by a brother and sister, JoAnn and Terrence Gownley, and by his stepfather, Jerry O'Connor.



Charlie is survived by his wife, Helen Kerrigan Gownley, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in June; his two daughters, Erin, wife of Dr. Frank Blozusky, and Amy, wife of Joel Digris, both of Frackville; his brother, Bob and his wife, Margaret Mary Gownley, Frackville; his two sisters, Mary Fran Zack and Cathy Hannon, both of Mahanoy Plane; his cherished grandchildren, Katie and Frank Blozusky, Abbey, Kerrigan, and Ella and Nora Digris; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Ann Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, and from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Monday at St. Ann Church.



