Charles F. "Tin" Miller, 62, of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Harrisburg, April 6, 1957, he was a son of Sara Dauberman Miller, of Millersburg, and the late Charles Miller Sr.
He was a 1975 graduate of Upper Dauphin High School.
Tin was employed by Guilford Mills, Pine Grove, for 44 years.
He enjoyed going to the horse races at Penn National Race Track. He looked forward to spending time at the beach with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 42 years, Lynette Klock Miller; two children, Valarie Carl and her husband, Jim, of Tower City, and Derek Miller, of Locust Gap; sister, Jody Miller, of Lykens; four granddaughters, Britnie Weaver, Kaitlyn Miller, and Mackenzie and Naomi Carl; a niece, Misty Miller; a nephew, Troy Miller.
A Celebration of Tin's life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Christ U.M. Church, 400 E. Grand Ave., P.O. Box F, Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 12, 2019