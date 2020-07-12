Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Charles J. "Pabby" Antonelli

Charles J. "Pabby" Antonelli Obituary
Charles J. "Pabby" Antonelli, 72, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Chernosky Antonelli. He was a 1965 graduate of Cass Township High School. He was employed by the former Tamaqua Cable Company (now Prysmian Draka Cableteq) until retiring.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, now known as Holy Family Parish of Minersville, and was an active member of the Minersville Fish and Game. He enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his grandchildren, and playing cards.

Preceding him in death was the love of his life and his wife of 46 years, the former Mary Bohr, on October 17, 2019.

Charles is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Hart (spouse, Neal), Cass Township, April Moran (spouse, Paul), Norwegian Township, and Crystal Gillis (spouse, Michael), Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Aidan Moran, Katelyn Moran, Emily Hart, and Jackson Gillis; siblings, Craig Antonelli (spouse, Patricia), Newtown, Reilly Township, and Donna Bernasz (spouse, William), Forestville; sisters-in-law Rose Bohr, Sacramento, CA, Sharon Krieg, Wyomissing, and Evelyn Reilly, Forestville; brother-in-law William Bohr (spouse Belinda), Sinking Spring; nephews Brian Bohr, John Reilly, and Edward Pollman.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Wednesday from 7 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Visitation will end promptly at 8:45 a.m. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, North Manheim Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -