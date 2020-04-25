|
Charles J. Cox, commander, USN (RET), 81, died April 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness at Coastal View Care Facility, Ventura, Calif.
Charles J. Cox, son of the late William Fulton and Anna (Lozinak) Cox, was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Pottsville.
He grew up in Primrose, where he graduated from Cass Township High School, valedictorian, age 15. Too young to enter the Naval Academy, he attended Greenbriar Military Junior College, Lewisburg, W.V., for one year with highest honors. After which, he attended Annapolis Naval Academy, where he played football and graduated with a degree in naval science, Class of 1960. He received a master's degree in physics in oceanography at Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, Calif.
What followed his education was a 21-year naval career in which he carried out several commands. He was the commanding officer of Battalion: River Assault Division 111. During that tour of duty in Vietnam, he was awarded the Navy Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star with combat V, Purple Heart with Gold Star, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation with Bronze Star, Presidential Unit Citation, and numerous Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Medals. In 1976-1977 he was CO of USS Turner Joy. He is still held in high regard by all that served alongside him. He was a hero and mentor for many.
After his retirement, he enjoyed reading, his dogs, maintaining close ties with the men who served alongside him and college football (Go Navy, Beat Army!)
He was preceded in death by brother, William R. Cox (wife, Helen Planko Cox), and sister, Theresa Heedles (husband, Frank Heedles).
He is survived by daughters, Alicia Righetti and Lori Wiseman; sons-in-law, Brian Righetti and Ken Wiseman; grandchildren, Regan and Gage Righetti; nieces and nephews. He also held his granddog, Stuart, in high regard.
The criteria to be interred in Arlington Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest, is service with a Purple Heart, Silver Star or Navy Cross. As a recipient of all three citations, he will be buried among our country's greatest heroes with honors, where he belongs.
This obituary took a bit longer than usual to write because our father left some awfully big shoes to fill and no one wanted to disappoint him. In every regard, from his sense of humor, infinite knowledge of random facts, to being able to laugh at his own terrible cooking skills... our Papa always kept us on our toes. Never to be underestimated, always to be outspoken and most importantly proud of his family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to s, ASPCA, or .
