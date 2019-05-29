Charles J. Houser, 82, of Hometown, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, at Easton Hospital.



Raised in Grier City, he was a son of the late John and Kathryn Haldeman Houser.



He was a 1954 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School. Prior to his retirement, he worked for U.S. Steel Fairless Works for 30 years.



He was a member of Ebenezer UMC Church, Quakake, a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge 238 F&AM, and a 30-plus-year member of the Algerine Hunting Club.



Charlie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking his family out for breakfast, playing cards and taking trips to the casino.



He was the loving and devoted husband of Joan Fegley Houser for 61 years, and is also survived by three daughters, Debra Marshall and husband, Alan, Darla Rogowski and husband, Mark, and Donna Naughton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters.



Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie's name to Ebenezer UMC, 40 Heckman St., P.O. Box 92, Quakake, PA 18245, or to the NRA at 1-877-NRA-GIVE.



