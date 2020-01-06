|
Charles J. Lucas III, 78, of 376 W. Center St., Elysburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with his family at his side.
He was born Jan. 23, 1941, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, a son of the late Charles J. Lucas Jr. and Virginia M. (Olshefski) Lucas.
Charles was born and raised in Kulpmont and later resided in Mount Carmel, from 1961-2004. In 2004, he moved to his residence in Elysburg.
He attended St. Casimir's Grade School in Kulpmont and was a 1958 graduate of Kulpmont High School. He furthered his education at Temple University and Eckles School of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, graduating with the Class of 1961.
Charles worked by his grandfather and parents' side from an early age before becoming the owner, operator, supervisor and president of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc. of Mount Carmel and Kulpmont, where he worked until retirement in 2003.
On Aug. 6, 1960, in St. Peter's Church in Mount Carmel, he was married by Father Fredrick Farace to Sandra M. Strike.
Charles was a former member of Mother of Consolation Church, now known as Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel Sons of Poland, Kulpmont Knights of Columbus, a life member of Jan Sobieski Club, Elysburg Valley Rod and Gun Club, life member of Central PA Funeral Directors Association, PA Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association.
As a young man he enjoyed racing go-carts throughout Pennsylvania and on the East Coast. He achieved Scouting's highest award, the Order of the Arrow, while in the Boy Scouts.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Pennsylvania as well as throughout North America. He cherished his time spent at his hunting camp in Clinton County. He was an avid Green Bay Packers football fan and enjoyed Formula One racing.
He loved the outdoors and going on Sunday picnics, picking mushrooms and canoeing with his wife, Sandy.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; in-laws, Albert and Marie Strike; nephew, Jeffrey Karpinsky; great-nephew, Jeff Aaron Karpinsky; three dog companions, Bronson, Luke and Nicholas.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra M. (Strike) Lucas; a daughter, Christina A. Lucas-Staszak and her husband, Leonard, and their daughter, Olivia, of Newtown; a son, Charles J. Lucas IV and his wife, Pam, and their children, Nigel, Amara, Kiara and Brandon, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Shelley M. Lucas, of Elysburg; a son, Dr. Bryce Christopher Lucas, of Elysburg; his beloved Australian Shepard, Gabriel; a sister-in-law, Elaine (Strike) Kuzo and her husband, Jack, of DenMar Gardens; brother-in-law, Barry Strike, of Mount Carmel; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles J. Lucas III, 78, of 376 W. Center St., Elysburg - Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Ave., Mount Carmel, PA 17851, with Father Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, with vigil prayers at 8 p.m. at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905, or to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
