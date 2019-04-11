Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. "Pop" Mogish. View Sign

Charles J. "Pop" Mogish, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, April 9, at his home in Mill Hall surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born on May 3, 1939, to the late Charles and Valentine Mogish in Delano.



Charlie served three years in Germany with the Army's Third Infantry Division.



He returned home to marry the love of his life, Margaret Ann Kershetsky, on April 30, 1959. They would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this year. Charlie is survived by his cherished wife "Maggie" and by his beloved sisters, Loretta Flaim, of Vineland, N.J., and Rita Suchanick, of Fairpoint, N.Y.



He was the loving father of four daughters, Michele (Rick) Terry, Trace (Walt) Bilski, Rebecca (Brian) Myers and Heather (Dan) Ake. Adoring grandfather to 15 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Mill Hall has been Charlie's home since 1970 when he moved his family to the area to establish Haven Homes Inc. with his partner and friend, the late Charles Ballard. Together they grew a business that became a leading modular home company in the East Coast. Charlie took great pride in the company and truly cared for his employees. He continued to meet some of "the guys" for breakfast on a regular basis until a few short weeks ago.



Charlie was a respected outdoorsman with a great love of fly-fishing. Fishing connected him to some of his best friends and took him to places all over the world. He passed on this passion to his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a joyful member of the Antes Fort Fishing Club, for him this organization was the perfect combination of fishing and benevolence. Charlie often said he felt closest to God on the streams. He was a man of deep faith and a member of Saint Agnes. He served on the Lock Haven Catholic Finance Council and is particularly noted for his support for Catholic education and his devotion to Lock Haven Catholic School. He was chairman of the Endowment Fund and an integral part of the expansion of the Lock Haven Catholic School.



In 2006, he was awarded the Prince Gallitzin Cross Award by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.



Charlie was family-centered. He took great delight in watching his grandchildren and their friends grow and participate in various sports and performances. He never missed an opportunity to watch them participate on the field, in the pool or on the stage. He was a devoted grandfather and his grandchildren's greatest fan not only on the sidelines but in life. Charlie was a simple, humble man who found that family and helping others was the best formula for happiness. He was active in local



A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, April 13, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven, PA 17745, with the Rev. Father Jozef Kovacik officiating. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, Lock Haven. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be made through the funeral home to the Lock Haven Catholic School Building Fund or Lock Haven Catholic School Endowment Fund.



231 High St

Lock Haven , PA 17745

