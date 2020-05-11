|
Charles J. Shaud, 75, of Saint Clair, died Thursday after a warrior's fight over diabetes and heart disease.
He was born July 25, 1944, in Pottsville, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Mehalko Shaud.
He was a graduate of Saint Clair High School.
He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Charlie had many jobs over the years, he worked as chief chemist at Allied Chemical and the maintenance director at Cardinal Brennan High School.
Charlie was a member of Joliett First United Methodist Church, and loved singing in the choir. Over the years, he served God as a Sunday school teacher, a van driver to pick up children in the community for Sunday school and as a lay pastor. He led by example, always ready to lend a helping hand to a friend or a stranger who was in need. He showed love and compassion and love to people a trait he passed on to his girls.
He worked at the school and as landscaper, but as he joked, he was a jack of many trades. But the one he held the highest was being a dad.
Charlie was an incredible athlete who achieved many things over his life, just a few of these were in 1961. Charlie was elected to the WigWam Wisemen All American Football team, which only 44 boys in the country were selected to play for. He was also a Big 33 mention. He went on to play at Alabama College before going on to play professional football for the Baltimore Colts circa 1966-68. He also played semi-professional for several teams but his favorite team that he loved not only playing for but telling stories about was his hometown team, the undefeated 1970s Schuylkill County Coal Crackers, where he met his wife.
Charlie came to find a new love for and passion for coaching. Charlie devoted his spare time to helping influence and mold both young boys into young men and young girls into not only good sportsmen but good citizens and scholar athletes. By trying to instill the same values that he had both on and off the field, Charlie coached football and baseball for local high schools, Cardinal Brennan High School, Shenandoah Valley High School and at his alma mater, Saint Clair H.S. He also coached girls in basketball, and softball for the Pottsville Girls Softball League. He also loved being a PIAA referee; he loved his "Crew."
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Shaud, Robert Shaud; a nephew, Eric C. Shaud.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Joan A. Selinko Shaud; daughters, Wendy Jones, wife of Eric V., Gretchen A. Shaud, Danielle A. Sullivan Giamarino; grandchildren, Zachary Fedornak, Zane T. Jones, Marley A. Giamarino and Mia A. Giamarino; a sister, Elizabeth A Lyons; nieces and nephews that he thought of as his own children. He will be sadly missed by his family as well as his animals, Gabby, Nellie, Tippy and Wattie
A service of remembrance celebrating the life of Charlie will be held at a later date. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made help defray some funeral cost to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with Charlie's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
