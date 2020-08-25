Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Charles J. Vuksta Obituary

Charles J. Vuksta, 64, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Charles and Regina Klem Vuksta.

He was a 1973 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Minersville; Holy Family Parish, Minersville; and St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He was employed by Argo Mills, Schoenaman's and also as an electrical technician.

He is survived by a sister, Marie Drye and her husband, Irvin, of Pottsville; a nephew Anthony, of Harrisburg; aunts and cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Nickolas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Llewellyn. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Charles' memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
