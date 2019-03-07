Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles John Saylor. View Sign

Charles John Saylor, 90, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, March 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.



Charles was born in Schuylkill Haven, Nov. 1, 1928, a son of the late Lillie E. Potts and John H. Saylor.



He was the husband of Shirley Esther Driesbach Saylor. They married on Feb. 24, 1951.



Charles was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1946. There, he learned to play the trumpet under the direction of his teacher, Pete Unger. He also took part in a horn quartet.



He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven. He served as a past officer of the POSoA.



He served in the Army in the Korean War.



He was employed as a diesel mechanic at Rothermel's Dairy, Minersville, and Lehigh Valley Dairy, Schuylkill Haven.



Charles was a member of the VFW. He was also an avid bowler, he played trumpet and piano, loved football, baseball and other sports, enjoyed family vacations in Wildwood, N.J., and Branson, Mo., and he enjoyed veteran camaraderie.



He was preceded in death by a sister, May Markley and her husband, Joseph.



In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by two sons, Charles B., of Schuylkill Haven, and Jeffrey A. Saylor, of Schuylkill Haven.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Parrish officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. Interment with military honors will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Avenues Foundation, 2 Park St., Pottsville, PA 17901.



24 East Main Street

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

