Charles K. Schartel, 57, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Dec. 7, 1962, in Pottsville, he was a son of Beverly A. (Sheriff) and the late William J. Schartel Jr.
He was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1980.
Charles proudly served his country in the Army from 1982-85.
He was of the Catholic faith. Charles was a member of Cressona American Legion.
He was a correctional officer at the State Correctional Institution/Frackville for over 20 years until his retirement. Currently, Charles was a monitor at Conewago Drug and Rehab Facility, Pottsville.
Charles was an avid fan of Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed listening to his favorite music from the '80s.
He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Schartel Jr., in 2012.
Charles is survived by his mother, Beverly A. Schartel; a son, Dylan J. Schartel; brothers, William J. III, husband of Jayne, of Virginia, Douglas J., husband of Melissa, of Tamaqua, Patrick E., of Pottsville, and James E., husband of Tara, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment with military honors in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions in Charles' memory be sent to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 17, 2020