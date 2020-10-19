Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Charles Kapp

Charles Kapp Obituary

Charles Kapp, 65, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday evening at his residence.

He was born Sept. 10, 1955.

Charlie worked for Miller's Reconditioning Shop, Pottsville. He enjoyed working and detailing cars.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. (Boris) Kapp; stepsons, Keith Brobst and Michael Brobst Jr.; brother, George Kapusnick; his feline companion, Lucy.

Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Kapp family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
